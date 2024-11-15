SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $94.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Get SEA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.47 and a beta of 1.52. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $587,544,000. Kora Management LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.