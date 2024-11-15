Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Serica Energy Stock Up 22.7 %

Shares of SQZZF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.