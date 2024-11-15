Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Decreases By 17.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.1 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.
About Barratt Developments
