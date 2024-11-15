Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Decreases By 17.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.1 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

