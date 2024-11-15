Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Expands By 50.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.7185 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

