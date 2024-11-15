Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $60.45 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $331.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This represents a 44.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,373 shares of company stock worth $41,250,680 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

