Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,508. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

