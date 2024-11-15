Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.83. 503,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,009. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.35 and a fifty-two week high of $392.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.