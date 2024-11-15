Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

