StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9 %

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. 83,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,628. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $204,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,578.30. This represents a 25.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StepStone Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

