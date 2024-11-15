Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 14th (ACHC, CAE, CSCO, CWH, DHT, EMR, EPM, FCNCA, GENC, GRVY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 14th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

