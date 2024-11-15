StockNews.com Downgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of RADCOM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 21,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

