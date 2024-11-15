Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 126,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,201. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

