Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,540. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

