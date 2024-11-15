The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Groupon by 591.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

