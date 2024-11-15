The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG remained flat at $14.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

