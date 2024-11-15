The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

