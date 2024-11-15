The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews Sells 5,325 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,620.53. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 119,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,880. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $80,270,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,582,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after buying an additional 854,550 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

View Our Latest Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.