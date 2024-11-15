TPG (TPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPG stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $64.67. 1,873,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -494.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TPG by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

