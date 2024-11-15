Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 380,453 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.32.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
