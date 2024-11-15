Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 380,453 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 54.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,094,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,593 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

