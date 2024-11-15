Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

