Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

