Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. 64,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.