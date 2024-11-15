UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $11.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.23. 44,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,696. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

