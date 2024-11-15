Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 2,897,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,512,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 947,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.