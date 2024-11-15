Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.