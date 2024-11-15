Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.13. 343,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

