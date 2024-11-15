Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,409,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 6,563,478 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $72.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

