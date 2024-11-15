Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,409,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 6,563,478 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $72.46.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
