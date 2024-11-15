Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.