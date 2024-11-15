Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.00. 510,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,023,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $90,604.80. The trade was a 51.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,940 shares of company stock valued at $127,410. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 19,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 298,603 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6,402.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.