Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 403,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,439. The stock has a market cap of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,668,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,192,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.