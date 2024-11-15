Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target to $24.00

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 442.99% from the stock’s previous close.

KYTX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,438. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 499,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 349,152 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,041,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

