XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XOMA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
