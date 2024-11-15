XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

