ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

ZKH Group Price Performance

ZKH Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Articles

