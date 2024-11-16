1776 Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

