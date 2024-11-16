1776 Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,963,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $466,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 13,584,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,007. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

