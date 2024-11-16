23,573 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

