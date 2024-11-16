2,500 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $270,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 231,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $95.48 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

