2,711 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

