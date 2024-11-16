5,012 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The trade was a 66.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,193 shares of company stock worth $6,208,493. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

