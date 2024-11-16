9,922 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 17.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.