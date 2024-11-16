AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.99. 11,265,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.05 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

