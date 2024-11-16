ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Adalio T. Sanchez Sells 1,200 Shares

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,407,000 after buying an additional 31,561 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 81.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

