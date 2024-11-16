Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.