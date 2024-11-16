Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $316,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.2 %

USPH opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,552.64. This represents a 51.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $799,170. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

