Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

