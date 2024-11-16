Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $83.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

