Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
APD stock opened at $317.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
