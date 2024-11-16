Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CMG FY2025 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

CMG stock opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.40 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.32. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

