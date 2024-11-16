Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Angi stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $857.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

